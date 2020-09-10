Sections
Home / India News / 'Excellent discussions': MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister

‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister

According to the MEA spokesperson, the two ministers had "excellent" discussions on bilateral matters.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

EAM Jaishankar is also set to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shortly. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Moscow.

According to the MEA spokesperson, the two ministers had “excellent” discussions on bilateral matters and those of international concern.

“There was an excellent discussion on bilateral matters, regional developments and international issues of concern,” MEA spokesperson said.

Jaishankar also tweeted that he had excellent talks with Lavrov and he valued their exchanges on topics of international concern.



“Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation,” he tweeted.

EAM Jaishankar is also set to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shortly. They are set to discuss the rising tension triggered by fresh face-offs between the armies of India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Indian Army released a statement on Tuesday in which it said Chinese troops attempted to close in on an Indian position near the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh the previous evening and fired shots in the air.

The statement was issued after China’s People’s Liberation Army on Monday night alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and “outrageously fired” warning shots near the Pangong lake.

“This issue will be discussed,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a briefing.

Sep 10, 2020 20:16 IST
