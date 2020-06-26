Except Covid, don’t see any problem in holding polls in Jammu & Kashmir: GC Murmu

The first lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, spoke to Ravi Krishnan Khajuria about opening up the political space for parties, setting up the delimitation commission, and holding elections, among other issues. Edited excerpts:

It will soon be a year since the nullification of Article 370. When will political activity be revived in J&K? When will remaining political prisoners, particularly People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, be released?

President’s Rule is a temporary provision. The Election Commission (EC) has announced members to the delimitation commission, and political parties are conducting outreach programmes -- so, the political process is there. We wanted to have local body elections in February and March but Covid-19 played spoilsport. The EC is the competent authority to take a call on delimitation. The situation overall is good. Except Covid, I don’t see any problem in holding elections.

There is a mechanism to review political detentions. It is done by a security review committee headed by the home secretary. Most detainees have been released. Beyond a certain period, you can’t detain politicians.

Where do politicians such as former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti figure in the new political landscape?

India is a secular, socialist, democratic republic where people choose their leaders. So everyone has a role to play. Any old or new party has an equal right to elect and be elected. There is nothing like a new political landscape. Revoking the temporary provision (Article 370) was a historic decision, a watershed moment. It has opened up more opportunities for people to participate and be masters of their destiny. As for Mehbooba Mufti’s release, there is a process of which I’m not a part so I can’t comment. Besides the security review committee, there are court directions.

How do you see the place of the Apni Party, led by Syed Altaf Bukhari, going forward? There was also talk of an advisory council.

There can be a new or old party, or a combination. They have their own opportunities and challenges, but they have been leaders. People will decide. I’m not aware of an advisory council. Under President’s Rule, the power rests with the governor or lieutenant governor who takes advice from professionals. In J&K, we have four advisers. I don’t think that kind of arrangement (advisory council) exists anywhere in the country. Maybe it was a rumour.

The killing of Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita and abduction of a woman sarpanch have reignited fears among some Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. How do you see the security scenario in the Valley?

Kashmir has always been plagued by certain issues since Independence. There are forces from outside and within aiding and abetting such activities but our security forces are taking on the challenges and have succeeded to a great extent. We are trying developmental programmes for participatory management and growth. I see it (the violence) as a phenomenon that was there earlier too, and occasionally returns in the form of desperate attempts [to disrupt peace].

Are you planning some security cover for over 25,000 sarpanches and panches? They are the only elected representatives in J&K today, and the most vulnerable.

We want to secure the entire UT and its people. Of course, there is a provision to provide security to vulnerable representatives, depending upon the threat perception, but my intention is to give a general sense of well-being to all. We have an area domination mechanism in place but yes in rare cases of increased threat, security cover can be thought of.

There are reports of psychological warfare and the use of IT platforms to radicalise Kashmiri youth. What is being done to wean them away and bring them to the mainstream?

It’s been going on for the past many years in a bid to destabilise us, but our security forces have been able to contain terrorism. The key is in all-round development. Let there be growth and employment so that everyone, particularly youngsters, gets an opportunity to progress. Recently, 10,000 jobs were announced and 30,000 to 40,000 more will be announced in six months in phases. We have introduced new recruitment rules and are focusing on the IT sector.

What are the specific plans to tide over rising unemployment?

Unemployment is a global phenomenon, and post-Covid, most nations have suffered. J&K could not build infrastructure earlier and create job opportunities so investment could not come. We are focusing on education to enhance employability and entrepreneurship. If things get normal, the global investors’ summit will be held in October. MNCs have shown interest and we convinced film producers to set up studios here.

Will Amarnath Yatra be held this year? What about the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage?

We are prepared, but we will have to protect people also. Let’s see how things evolve due to the pandemic but the traditional pooja will take place at the Amarnath shrine. We will take a decision at the right time on resuming the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Are you satisfied with J&K’s Covid mitigation efforts?

Absolutely. We were the first to ensure 100% testing of returnees. Our recovery rate is tremendous, and our doubling rate is 22 days. We have 25,000 per million tests and six labs are conducting Covid tests. The deaths increased a bit recently, but still we are doing a good job. Our mortality rate is still just 1.4%. Our health staff, religious leaders, and public have worked 24x7 and cooperated tremendously.