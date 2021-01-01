Exit gates of Khan Market, Pragati Maidan, Central Secretariat, Mandi House Metro stations closed due to safety reasons

There was no restriction on gatherings in residential premises. The order made it clear that there was no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods. (ANI)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that the exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed, adding that entry and interchange is permitted at these stations.

Authorities in Delhi have announced night-time restrictions to prevent gatherings in public places on December 31 and January 1, joining metro cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru that introduced varying degrees of curbs to curtail New Year celebrations in the backdrop of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) epidemic.

According to an order issued late on Wednesday, over five people are not allowed to assemble at public places in the Capital from 11pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday, and then again from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

This order — it cited the infectious mutant UK strain that has been detected in Delhi — does not apply to “licensed premises” such as hotels, clubs and pubs, which already follow social distancing measures and Covid-19 guidelines drafted by government authorities.

There was no restriction on gatherings in residential premises. The order made it clear that there was no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods.

DDMA is in charge of implementation and enforcement of Covid-19-related regulations and management strategies in the city. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal is its chairperson.