‘Expansionism a mental disorder, whole world is troubled by expansionist forces’: PM Modi targets China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed China, by saying that the entire world is troubled by expansionist forces.

“Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking,” PM Modi said in Jaisalmer, without directly naming China, while addressing the soldiers of Indian Army.

India is engaged in a border standoff with China in the Ladakh region since May. Many rounds of talks have taken place between the two countries, but tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is still continuing. A skirmish between the Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh had led to casualties on both sides.

The prime minister is in Longewala to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

“In 2014, I celebrated Diwali at Siachen. Many people were surprised. But you know me, I am always with my own people during festivals. And I have continued with that tradition even this year,” said the prime minister.

“My Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces,” he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the achievements of Indian Army in various battles and said the entire country is proud of their valour.

“Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas - your valour has always triumphed in every challenge. 130 Crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country,” he said.

He also said that as he spends more time withn the soldiers, his resolve to serve and protect the country gets stronger.

The prime minister urged troops to make three things part of their lives: Innovation which will help them progress, yoga which will keep them helthy and any other Indian language than their native language to help in the growth of their mental faculty.