Expect China to ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas, says MEA

New Delhi underscored that discussions at latest meeting of senior commanders reflected commitment of both sides to reduce tension along LAC.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India on Thursday again urged China to ensure “expeditious restoration” of peace and tranquility in the border areas and honour bilateral agreements in a bid to ease the border standoff in Ladakh sector, where 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent brawl with the Chinese troops on June 15. An unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers also died in the incident.

“We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” Anurag Srivastava, ministry of external affairs spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Senior Indian and Chinese commanders on Tuesday held a long meeting at Chushul in Ladakh as part of ongoing efforts at the military level to cool heightened border tensions that have soured bilateral ties between the two neighbours, even as the military build-up on both sides of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues unabated, said people familiar with developments.



