Expert panel recommends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use

Expert panel recommends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use

This will be the first indigenous vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 18:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh,

A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials at the People's Medical College in Bhopal. (PTI)

The subject expert committee which gave a go-ahead to Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine candidate has on Saturday recommended Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin too for restricted emergency use, government sources have confirmed. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will give the final approval to both the vaccine candidates. Once approved, this will be the first indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.

Bharat Biotech had applied for emergency-use authorisation first on December 7. The expert panel asked the firm to submit their safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial for further consideration.

