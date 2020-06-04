Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Experts back WHO’s decision to resume clinical trial of HCQ for Covid-19 treatment

Experts back WHO’s decision to resume clinical trial of HCQ for Covid-19 treatment

Besides hydroxychloroquine, three more treatment protocols -- remdesivir, comibnation of lopinavir and ritonavir, and lopinavir and ritonavir with Interferon beta-1a -- are being evaluated during the clinical trials at selected hospitals in the world.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

On Wednesday, WHO recommended the trial of hydroxychloroquine to be continued following a review of safety data. (Reuters File Photo )

Terming WHO’s decision to resume testing of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 in its global clinical trial “a step in the right direction”, experts said any “positive outcome” of the exercise will be in the larger interest of the people globally.

The global heath body had earlier suspended the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) arm of the clinical trials of experimental Covid-19 drugs over safety concerns. However on Wednesday, it recommended the trial to be continued following a review of safety data.

“On the basis of the available mortality data... the members of the Solidarity Data Safety Monitoring Committee unanimously agreed that there are no cogent reasons to recommend modifications of the protocol of the trail and advised that the trial should be continued as planned,” the Executive Group of the Steering Committee of the Solidarity Trial wrote to all National Principal Investigators of the Solidarity Trial.

Welcoming WHO’s decision, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said, “ICMR and India have been firm on recommendations about the drug based on biological plausibility, in vitro data and case controlled studies.



“It is a time tested drug in use for decades. Any positive outcome from the clinical exercise will be in the larger interest of the people globally.” He had earlier said that no major side-effects of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been found in studies in India and its use can be continued as prophylaxis for Covid-19 under strict medical supervision.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said WHO’s decision about resuming the HCQ arm of the clinical trial was “a step in the right direction towards larger public interest”.

“Data from India both from AIIMS and ICMR shows a good safety profile. We did not find that this drug was causing significant cardiac toxicity and therefore it is good that WHO reviewed their data and reintroduced the drug in the trial.

“This is a drug which is less expensive, easily available and has been used widely for a long time with good safety data. It will be good if the medicine turns out be beneficial in some way in COVID-19 treatment,” he said.

Dr Sheela Godbole, the National Coordinator of the WHO-India Solidarity Trial and Head of the Division of Epidemiology, ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute said the hydroxychloroquine arm of the Solidarity Trial alone was paused as the Solidarity Data Safety Monitoring Committee reviewed the data. “Yesterday, the report of this committee was received and they advised that the trial should be continued as planned. Based on this, the Executive Group has restarted the hydroxychloroquine arm. The world needs strong data from well-conducted randomised controlled clinical trials on the drug for treatment of COVID-19. We are glad that we can begin the hydroxychloroquine arm again,” Dr Godbole said.

Besides hydroxychloroquine, three more treatment protocols -- remdesivir, comibnation of lopinavir and ritonavir, and lopinavir and ritonavir with Interferon beta-1a -- are being evaluated during the clinical trials at selected hospitals in the world.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its revised advisory on May 22 recommended use of the drug as a preventive medication for COVID-19 for asymptomatic healthcare workers in non-COVID hospitals and frontline staff on surveillance duty in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in coronavirus infection related activities.

The drug is also recommended for all asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in containment and treatment of Covid-19 and household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.

The Union health ministry on March 31 had also recommended use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on Covid-19 patients who are in severe condition requiring ICU management.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Memorial service to be held for George Floyd after week of nationwide protests
Jun 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Railways says key projects doubled since 2009-14, lists 28 imp works finished in 2029-20
Jun 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Maharashtra University Exams Row: Political egos should be kept aside, says Shiv Sena
Jun 04, 2020 16:50 IST
Dharavi reports 674 new cases in the past 20 days, with a mortality rate of 2.67%
Jun 04, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.