Experts’ inputs to PM nod: What shapes govt guidelines

The government’s broad response to the coronavirus pandemic — symbolised in bureaucratic orders, guidelines, and clarifications with wide ranging impact — is shaped by a complex decision making process, which involves key union ministries and sectoral experts, inputs from state governments, intensive analysis of data, an assessment of daily reports, and finally a nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three officials familiar with the process said.

Ever since the national lockdown was announced on March 24, guidelines by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) have regulated lives of citizens, defined the scope of economic activities to be allowed, enabled — or prohibited —transport of persons and vehicles. In its latest order on Friday, while extending the lockdown for two weeks, the MHA order stipulated a set of relaxations in varying degrees in red, orange and green zones.

But behind the formulation of these guidelines is an elaborate process.

Officials involved in the process said that as a phase of lockdown draws to an end, or a crisis — such as the one regarding stranded migrant workers — erupts, MHA, the health ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials swing into action.

There is also a parallel process that takes place, with cabinet secretary Rajeev Gauba convening a meeting with state governments; consultations and inputs here too shape guidelines. “The first step of making guidelines usually starts with a meeting between the cabinet secretary and the states where many key secretaries are also present,” said an official involved in the process. The government also listens to the perspectives of other stakeholders, particularly those involved in the economy and carefully weighs the trade-offs.

The latest guideline on extending the federal lockdown till May 17 came after a series of formal and informal meetings last week. In one of the video conferences, ICMR made presentations with charts and projections on the rate of spread of the disease, how the virus is likely to progress, the situation in Covid hotspots and how green and orange zones are faring.

The union health ministry then provided its inputs from the public health perspective. Based on inputs from cabinet secretariat and other sources, the union home ministry prepared a draft guideline for further discussion. Only after the inter-ministerial consultations are over, the issue is taken up by the National Disaster Management Authority and the Prime Minister’s Office.

A senior official said that every aspect of the guideline is discussed threadbare at different levels. “In the latest circular, the government carefully used the phrase ‘lockdown measures to be continued to be implemented in all parts of the country’. Even as the guideline issued on May 1 provided major concessions, the NDMA was careful not to convey any impression to the public that it is business as usual,” said one official.

Another official added that the government is extremely cautious after thousands of people came out on the streets to celebrate on March 22 even as the PM appealed to the nation to voluntarily stay indoors from 7am till 9pm. This, he underlined, had made the government conscious that every little detail must be spelt out to prevent any confusion.

Between the NDMA, chaired by the PM, and the home ministry, there are at times some discussions on finer aspects of the guideline. And finally, only after the PM gives his approval, the guidelines are issued.

A senior official said that the Prime Minister, who is spearheading the country’s battle against Corona, depends a lot of sectoral experts and inputs from the states before taking a final call on issues related to the Covid