Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at its peak in Delhi right now, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He also said that “experts feel that number of cases will decline in the coming days”.

“From July 1 to August 17, cases were in control. We noticed that cases increased and it reached 4,500 new Covid-19 cases on September 17 and are now coming down. So experts are believing that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days,” news agency ANI quoted the Delhi chief minister as saying.

Kejriwal also said that the daily testing of samples for Covid-19 has been increased in the national capital to 60,000 from the earlier 20,000 a day mark.

“When new Covid-19 cases were reported in the large number, we had controlled the coronavirus cases with the help of the central government, NGO, and Delhites. I want to thank everyone for their efforts,” Kejriwal said.

Speaking about a high-level virtual meeting to review Covid-19 management with the Prime Minister, the chief minister said that it was fruitful.

As of Wednesday, Delhi’s Covid-19 caseload is at 2,56,789, including 2,20,866 recoveries and 5,087 deaths, according to the figures published by the state health department.

Since the last week of August, there has been a resurgence of Covid-19 infection in the city. However, for the last four days, the number of daily cases has been below the 4,000 mark, indicating a drop in the spread.

The daily average test positivity rate for the infection too has dropped to 6.89 per cent in the seven days ending Wednesday, from 7.18 per cent recorded over the seven days before that.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,714 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths in the 24 hours.