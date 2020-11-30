Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with representatives from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad (Photo courtesy: https://www.pib.gov.in/)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with three teams working developing and manufacturing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease. He appreciated the efforts put in by scientists across firms to come with a vaccine to tackle the prevailing pandemic situation.

Apart from discussing the potential of various platforms for vaccine development, the Prime Minister also asked the pharmaceutical firms to take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy etc.

In a meeting with representatives from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad, Modi discussed key issues, including logistics, transport, cold chain, related to the production, procurement and delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine

PM Modi also asked the companies to come up with suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes. All the vaccine candidates discussed are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister has advised all the departments concerned to engage with the manufacturers and seek to resolve matters so that the efforts by these companies bear fruit in order to serve the needs of the country and the entire world, the statement added.

Monday’s virtual meet is the second such interaction that the PM had with the teams working to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. On Saturday, the PM was in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

He first visited the Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, where he was briefed about the vaccine development process. He then visited Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome valley, located around 20 km from the Hyderabad air station and final visit was to the Serum Institute of India (SII) at Manjari, in Pune where he interacted with the scientists and other executives, who briefed him on the vaccine’s progress.