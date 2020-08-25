Sections
Home / India News / Explained: What is Interpol red notice and how it will affect Nirav Modi’s wife

Explained: What is Interpol red notice and how it will affect Nirav Modi’s wife

A red notice is issued at the request of member country. The Interpol clarifies that a red notice is an international wanted person notice, but not an arrest warrant.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Interpol on Tuesday issued a red notice against the wife of fugitive Indian businessman Nirav Modi. The notice was issued on the request of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Modi’s wife Ami is being investigated by ED in connection with laundering of money. The diamantaire, meanwhile, is in prison in London in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Ami had left India with Nirav Modi and other family members in first week of January, 2018, just before agencies started investigations in the PNB scam. It is alleged that she had gone to the US.

What is a red notice?



Interpol defines red notice as a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.



The global body further says that a red notice contains information to identify the wanted person, such as their name, date of birth, nationality, hair and eye colour, photographs and fingerprints if available. It also information related to the crime they are wanted for.

It is issued at the request of member country. The Interpol clarifies that a red notice is an international wanted person notice, but not an arrest warrant.

The checks to be performed before issuing a red notice

Every red notice request is checked by a specialised task force of the Interpol. This review takes into account information available at the time of publication.

How will a red notice affect Ami Modi?

A red notice allows 192 member countries to locate a person wanted by the country which has made the request. This means that Ami Modi’s free movement will be affected now.

After a red notice against her, Ami’s name will be now in Interpol database at all the ports and airports across the world.

Ami was director in few companies which were allegedly used by Nirav Modi for laundering money. The ED had named Ami as an accused in the PNB money-laundering case for the first time in March last year.

Who are the subjects of red notices?

The Interpol website says that red notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

When a person is sought for prosecution, they have not been convicted and should be considered innocent until proven guilty. A person sought to serve a sentence means they have been found guilty by a court in the issuing country, it futher says.

Can a red notice lead to arrest?

Interpol says that it cannot force the law enforcement authorities in any country to arrest someone who is the subject of a red notice.

Each member country decides what legal value it gives to a red notice and the authority of their law enforcement officers to make arrests, according to Interpol website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ClickOnCare is trusted and supported by celebrities and medical fraternity
Aug 25, 2020 18:28 IST
Two ITBP jawans missing as vehicle falls into Satluj river
Aug 25, 2020 18:27 IST
Raigad building collapse: Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia
Aug 25, 2020 18:28 IST
Boating in Uttarakhand’s famous Naini Lake to resume from September 1
Aug 25, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.