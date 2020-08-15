Sections
Home / India News / Explained: What is National Digital Health Mission and how it will benefit people

Explained: What is National Digital Health Mission and how it will benefit people

The blueprint of National Digital Health Mission was launched last year. It seeks to provide an efficient and affordable health coverage through a wide-range of data and infrastructure services.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of National Digital Health Mission in his Independence Day speech on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a major digital initiative in the form of National Digital Health Mission in his Independence Day speech.

He said that the project will provide a health ID to every person in the country, and benefir the poor. The prime minister said that whatever medicine a doctor prescribed, when was it prescribed, what were the reports - all this information will be linked to a person’s health ID.

It is going to be another flagship initiaive of the government like Ayushman Bharat.

What is National Digital Health Mission?



The blueprint of the programme was launched last year. It seeks to provide an efficient and affordable health coverage through a wide-range of data and infrastructure services.



The key feature of this mission is th technology part - it will leverage open digital systems to provide high-quality healthcare for all. It will integrate various digital health services to create an ecosystem which can assimilate existing health information systems.

The government has said that it will ensure security and privacy of personal information.

What is a health ID?

Every person in the country will get a digital health ID which is basically a digital format of all his/her health records which will be linked to the registry of doctors and health facilities across the country.

The platform has been planned to improve efficiency, effectiveness and transparency of health service delivery. The health ID will be in the form of a mobile application of website.

The government had sought feedback and suggestions from various stakeholders who will be a part of the initiative. The government has said that enrollment in the initiave will be voluntary.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, while launching the blueprint last year, had said that the government made a mark in history by launching Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other IT-enabled schemes like Reproductive Child Healthcare, and NIKSHAY etc.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Quoting Nehru, Rahul Gandhi wishes India on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 09:11 IST
Explained: What is National Digital Health Mission and how it will benefit people
Aug 15, 2020 09:10 IST
Farmers now have freedom to sell at best price: Modi says in his I-Day speech
Aug 15, 2020 09:12 IST
Amul shares ‘taste of freedom’ post to celebrate Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 09:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.