Explosive to kill wild boars goes off in Kerala, woman injured

A 60-year-old woman was injured when an explosive meant to target wild boars in farmlands exploded near here, police said on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 17:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kannur

A case has been registered under various provisions including Sections3 and 5 of the Explosives Act in this connection. (File photo for representation)

Janu suffered minor injuries in her hand when she came into contact with the explosive while cleaning a vacant plot near Panoor, along with a group of women as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme on Saturday.

A case has been registered under various provisions including Sections3 and 5 of the Explosives Act in this connection.

The woman was treated as an outpatient at a hospital.



The explosive was suspected to be used to trap wild boars, police said adding investigation is on.

