‘Expressed his feelings’: PM Modi backs agriculture minister’s letter to farmers amid stir

Tomar, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On agriculture minister's letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I request all the ‘annadaatas’ to read it.” (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday backed his agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s letter to the protesting farmers and urged people in the country to read it.

“Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar Ji has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, trying to have a polite dialogue. I request all the ‘annadaatas’ to read it. The countrymen are also urged to make it reach to as many people as possible,” PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

Tomar, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

In his letter, Tomar underlined his background and said, “I am from a farming family. I have grown up seeing, understanding the challenges of farming. I have seen the distress of untimely rain, the happiness of timely monsoon. These were parts of my growing up. I have also seen the week-long wait to sell crops.”



Tomar said that several farm unions have welcomed the reforms and are happy, and that there were farmers from some regions who had already stared availing the benefits of these reforms. He further urged farmers to not get influenced by those who were spreading lies for political selfishness.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi borders against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three Union Ministers and 40 farmer unions to break the deadlock.

The unions, however, are demanding complete roll back of the central laws. Last week, the Centre had sent a proposal to these unions, stating that it would give a written assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) system will remain and also redress their other key concerns.

(With inputs from PTI)

