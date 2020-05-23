Sections
Exquisite handicrafts produced during the lockdown despite hardships to artisans, says Naqvi

Efforts are on to provide indigenous artisans and craftsmen with greater access to international markets.

Updated: May 23, 2020 15:17 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

20th ‘Hunar Haat’ was organised at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi earlier this year in February. (HT Photo)

The union ministry of minority affairs on Saturday said it will restart the Hunar Haat or crafts fair for artisans and craftsperson from September, focusing on the theme local to global.

The crafts fairs have been put on hold in the wake of the corona pandemic.

Union minister for minority affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Haats have provided employment to more than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts and offer a market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas.

He said the process to allow consumers to buy Hunar Haat products online is underway. “The ministry has started the process of registering these artisans and their indigenous products on GeM (government e marketplace). Several export promotion councils have shown interest in providing international markets at large scale for handmade indigenous products of these artisans and craftsmen,” Naqvi said.



The minister went on to say though the pandemic has impacted the earning of the artisan and craftsperson, they used the lockdown to create exquisite, indigenous products that will be sold at the fairs when they resume.

Protocol for social distancing, hygiene, sanitisation and use of masks will be ensured at the fairs that will be organised in Chandigarh, Delhi, Prayagraj, Bhopal, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Puducherry, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow among other places.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had made an unannounced visit to one such Hunar Haat organised at India Gate in February. He also made a mention of the fair in his radio programme and said it is a platform showcasing art and craft.

