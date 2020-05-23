Driven by courage: Meet the specially-abled riders who are going the extra mile to help others

The willingness to help others makes these riders special! They didn’t let physical disabilities stop them from standing by the needy. Called Eagle Specially Abled Riders, this group is providing rations to security guards, rickshaw pullers, homeless people and migrant labourers in Delhi. Founded by Ameer Siddiqui, the group is trying to create a chain that reaches distressed people

Siddiqui says, “ We are a group of 15 persons with disabilities from Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. All of us suffer from Post Polio Residual Paralysis but that has never stopped us from serving others. The world is fighting against a deadly enemy and in such a situation, each one of us should be willing to come forward and help others.”

Last year, the group travelled from Delhi to Mumbai on retro fitted scooters as part of the world’s longest accessible awareness ride. “Through that ride, we wanted to show the world that nothing is impossible in life if one has the courage. To fight against corona, we need to be courageous too,” says Siddiqui.

The rider says that due to discrimination against them, a large number of specially-abled people depend on NGOs for lodging, food, and clothing. These organisations rest on donations and charities. But during quarantine and social distancing, it has been particularly tough arranging for ration and essentials.

He says, “Being disabled myself, I understand the plight of my brothers well. The lockdown has been the hardest on differently abled people. But our organisation has been helping in all ways possible. Initially we started with putting Rs 500 in the accounts of other handicapped people so that they could buy ration on their own. But with the lockdown extension, we took the help of other NGOs and self -help groups in distributing ration, face masks, sanitisers and soaps. We even distributed these to police officers, security guards and the underprivileged people such as rickshaw pullers, beggars, homeless and migrant workers.”

He adds, “NGOs can’t reach to help handicapped people in many remote areas, but we have managed to reach and assist them. We are trying to create a chain of compassion, love and care.”

The name Eagle Specially Abled Riders has a thought behind it. Ameer believes that specially-abled individuals dream of flying as high as eagles and their group makes sure that those dreams are not shattered.

The riders’ indomitable spirit has overpowered their physical disabilities, and has infused courage and will power among many others to fight this deadly virus.