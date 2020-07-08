Extent of surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru unexpected: Karnataka Min

Nearly 800 out of 1,498 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday were from Bengaluru urban alone. (PTI)

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases that the city is witnessing now was expected by July end, but there is no need for worry as the government is prepared to handle the situation.

“In Bengaluru we were aware that there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown, but the information that came to us did not show that it will be to this extent,” Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “These numbers were expected by July- end, but it has happened a bit earlier. There is no need to worry, we are making all the necessary arrangements and there is no need for any one to worry.”

As of July 7 evening, cumulatively 26,815 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 416 deaths and 11,098 discharges, and out of this 11,361 infections are from Bengaluru urban.

Nearly 800 out of 1,498 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Sudhakar was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the management of Covid Care Centres.

“We have informed the Chief Minister about beds available at the Covid Care Centres and measures taken in that regard, also about the over 10,000 bed facility coming up at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The CM is likely to visit there on Thursday,” he said.

Not only providing basic infrastructure, but how to manage it, food facilities, cleanliness, availability of Doctors and paramedics at Covid Care centres, all those things have been discussed.

Noting that Covid Care centres with over 2000 bed facilities are already functional, Sudhakar said, every day 200-300 patients are getting admitted and as many patients who were there about 10 days ago are getting discharged and going home every day after recovery.

He said asymptomatic patients don’t need ambulances to be shifted to Covid Care Centres, hence alternative vehicle arrangements are being made for them.

Observing that all information regarding beds and ambulances will be made available on the dashboard at the war room, the Minister said, once someone tests positive they will get a call from the war room asking to be ready and the vehicle will come and either shift them to a hospital or Covid Care Centre, depending on the case situation.

The Chief Minister has asked us to make all the necessary arrangements scientifically, not giving room for any chaos or mess and see to it that people don’t suffer, he said.

Sudhakar said doctors and medical staff will be required at these Covid Care Centrs, and at the 10,000 bed facility coming up at BIEC we will need about 1000 doctors working in shifts, so a meeting has been called to discuss about it.