Sections
Home / India News / Jaishankar applauds Sitharaman’s ‘bold initiatives’, says ‘foreign policy begins at home’

Jaishankar applauds Sitharaman’s ‘bold initiatives’, says ‘foreign policy begins at home’

The foreign minister said that the MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and we “must never allow it to be hollowed out”.

Updated: May 14, 2020 11:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jaishankar said he appreciates the support provided to stressed sectors of the economy. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements under government’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package and described them as “bold initiatives”.

“Foreign Policy begins at home. A strong economy allows our voice to be heard in the world. Applaud FM @nsitharaman’s bold initiatives under PM @narendramodi’s leadership in reviving the MSME sector,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The foreign minister said that the MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and we “must never allow it to be hollowed out”. Jaishankar said he appreciates the support provided to stressed sectors of the economy.

“India is today driven by a new vision, a stronger purpose and a deeper commitment. A self-reliant India has more to offer to the world. #AtmaNirbharBharat,” Jaishankar posted in a tweet.



Also read: FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm

 

The finance minister’s Wednesday’s announcement was studded with a slew of measures for helping various economic sectors amid the coronavirus crisis. Sitharaman announced a Rs 5.9 lakh crore stimulus on Wednesday with a sharp focus on MSMEs. The government also announced a liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. While the rates of TDS and TCS were reduced by 25% to help investors and professionals, statutory deductions on EPF contributions for formal sector employees and employers too were lowered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the announcements by the FM “will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs”.

“The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

The finance minister will hold the second phase of briefing on the economic package today at 4 pm.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 12:32 IST
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
May 14, 2020 12:05 IST
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
May 14, 2020 12:33 IST

latest news

Hooman records and tries to guess her cat’s perspective whilst he is alone
May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
Migrants protest, take to streets in Moradabad
May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
Twinkle gets a makeover, Mira enjoys parlour session with Misha
May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
JGU receives QS IGAUGE certification for excellence in e-learning
May 14, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.