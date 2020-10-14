Extremely heavy rainfall, landslide warning for parts of India’s west coast

There was extremely heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. (AFP File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a warning for extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) in several places along the west coast including Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan and parts of coastal Karnataka on Wednesday.

The deep depression which formed over west central Bay of Bengal crossed Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada during early Tuesday morning continued to move west north-westwards across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka. There was extremely heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Hyderabad recorded 192 mm rain on Tuesday which is the highest ever October rain recorded in over 100 years. The all-time record for Hyderabad in October was 117.1 mm on October 6, 1903, according to IMD.

Also Read: Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams reported in many areas

On Wednesday, M Mohapatra, IMD director general, said the depression is weakening. “We are expecting it to move further west north-westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. But it will eventually immerse into eastern parts of Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast around morning of October 16,” he said, adding that the system is likely to gain energy from the sea and there is possibility of further intensification into a depression in the next 24 hours.

“We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall especially over Maharashtra today [Wednesday] including Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan and coastal Karnataka,” he added. IMD has warned of inundation in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and landslides in the ghat areas of Konkan and Karnataka.

Wind speed will increase over eastern Arabian Sea from October 16 onwards, so fishermen have been advised against venturing into north-eastern Arabian Sea.

The withdrawal line of monsoon continues to pass through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh, Vidyanagar, Porbandar. It will resume withdrawal only after the low-pressure systems have subsided and rains stop scientists said.

Normally monsoon withdraws from the country by October 15.