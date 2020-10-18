Eye on 2022 assembly polls, Samajwadi Party announces Uttarakhand executive body

Eyeing the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand, after month-long deliberations, Samajwadi Party has finally announced its state executive body.

Headed by party state president Satyanarayan Sachan, the newly formed 39-member state executive body comprises three vice presidents and two general secretaries.

An announcement was made in this regard by party national president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday.

Abha Barthwal, widow of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, and ex-Samajwadi Party state chief Vinod Barthwal have been inducted into the committee as vice presidents.

The move is being linked with Samajwadi Party eyeing the hill areas of the state owing to late Barthwal being one of the recognised political faces of the state.

The new state unit president Satyanarayan Sachan exuded confidence and said that with the new working committee, the party will solely focus on the 2022 Assembly polls. Sachan said that local issues, such as migration, unemployment, lack of basic facilities in hill-rural areas, among others, will be firmly raised.

“We thank party president Akhilesh Yadav for reposing faith in me and thirty-eight other state working committee team members. The party has decided to contest maximum seats both in Kumaon and Garhwal divisions. Soon, a new membership drive will be initiated across all thirteen districts,” said Sachan.

Lashing out at the Congress and the BJP for failing to fulfil the wishes of the local people, Sachan said that both these national parties have failed to provide good governance despite being in power for the past twenty years.

“With Bahujan Samaj Party and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal being hand in gloves and sharing power with these parties earlier, local public have now realised the real face of these parties. Samajwadi Party is the only one with a difference and Akhilesh Yadav has assured of personally monitoring the working of the state committee and its progress regularly,” said Sachan.

Not giving much weight to Sachan’s claims, BJP legislator Suresh Rathore pointed that Samajwadi Party has not won a single seat since Uttarakhand was carved out in November 2000.

“It is the Samajwadi Party which has been rejected thoroughly by people of the hill state. They sit and decide in Lucknow, affairs of Dehradun, Gairsain, Pauri and Nainital. Suh is the case with the Bahujan Samaj Party. These parties once used to dominate Uttar Pradesh but are now surviving for their very existence,” said Rathore.

The new state committee includes Avtar Singh, Suresh Parihar as vice presidents, SA Siddiqui as chief general secretary, Dr Rakesh Kumar and Dr Rajendra Parashar as general secretaries, SK Rai as treasurer, Subhash Pawar as chief spokesperson, Abdul, Hema Bohra, Ramesh Gaud, Chandra Mundappi as secretaries.