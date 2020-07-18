Sections
Home / India News / Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next

Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next

India and Japan are assessing if the Modi-Abe can be held over video conference.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:42 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Indian PM Narendra Modi with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (AP File )

India and Japan have restarted discussions to firm up dates for the annual summit between prime ministers Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe, possibly around October. The summit is expected to focus on an expansionist China that has been attempting to change the status quo on its borders with India, and in the East China Sea around the Senkaku Islands, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.

The Modi-Abe summit, initially scheduled to be held last December in Guwahati, was put off due to protests in Assam over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) law. Discussions on the next date were paused after the virus that originated in China spread across the world soon after, killing over 600,000 people and grounding the world economy.

But as the world suffered, China’s Xi Jinping went on an overdrive to expand its territory in the South China Sea and its land border with India. It has lately initiated the process to get its army to disengage along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh but the troop withdrawal process has been a slow and deliberate process.

A defence white paper by the Shinzo Abe government released this week counted China’s aggressive moves in the East China Sea and the South China Sea and its “relentless attempts” to alter status quo by coercion as a key concern.



The Abe government, which had taken a lead role in crafting the quadrilateral security dialogue process in the Indo-Pacific region, also noted that a regional cooperation framework “had not been sufficiently institutionalised” in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad comprises the United States, Japan, India and Australia with the door open for others to join in.

During the summit, India and Japan are also expected to formalise a logistics sharing pact, Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement, that would give militaries of the two countries access to each other’s bases.

Japan would get access to major Indian naval bases including the Andaman and Nicobar islands, which lie near the Malacca Straits through which a large amount of Japan’s but also China’s trade and fuel supplies is shipped. It would also help India’s naval ships to send ships further to counter China’s expanding presence in the Indian Ocean. India had signed a similar agreement with the US, and has firmed up the pact with Australia, the other members of the Quad.

A government official said the summit could be held in October, not earlier. It is not certain yet if PM Abe would travel to India for the summit as had been planned earlier or hold the summit meetings over video conference.

India is expected to also deepen strategic ties with other ASEAN countries that have also been at the receiving end from Beijing. “We expect a meeting between PM Modi and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shortly,” the official said, adding that it could also be held in October. President Duterte was supposed to travel to India in March but the bilateral meeting was postponed due to the global pandemic. Apart from growing defence cooperation, India and Philippines are expected to join hands to ensure free navigation and over-flights in the South China Sea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee Pannu: Star kids milk their advantage
Jul 18, 2020 17:27 IST
1,100 students got scholarship fraudulently:CBI probe into ₹250-cr scam in Himachal
Jul 18, 2020 17:22 IST
Voda Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues
Jul 18, 2020 17:19 IST
Yuva Sena moves SC against Centre’s decision to hold final year exams
Jul 18, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.