Sections
Home / India News / Eye on Cyclone Nisarga, NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra, Amit Shah chairs review meet

Eye on Cyclone Nisarga, NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra, Amit Shah chairs review meet

Of the nine NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra-- three are on standby in Mumbai, two in Palghar, one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, NDRF officials said.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall over Palghar district, located around 100 km north of capital city Mumbai by Wednesday evening or at night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO.)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday deployed nine teams in Maharashtra to prepare for Cyclone Nisarga which is brewing in the Arabian Sea and is likely to reach the Northern Maharashtra coast by the evening of June 3.

Of the nine NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra-- three are on standby in Mumbai, two in Palghar, one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, NDRF officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah too on Monday held a review meeting with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track



Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall over Palghar district, located around 100 km north of capital city Mumbai by Wednesday evening or at night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The cyclonic storm is likely to hit Maharashtra barely days after severe cyclonic storm Amphan battered parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the Sunderbans and four districts of Odisha on May 20. Cyclone Amphan is believed to have destroyed about one-third of the Sunderbans—the world’s largest mangrove forests.



The IMD has predicted damage in a few districts of Maharashtra lining the west coast of the country.

The intensity of the approaching storm was scaled up from a cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm with maximum wind speed expected to climb to 105-115 km per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph at the time of landfall, the IMD said.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Nisarga may make landfall over Palghar district, near Mumbai, on June 3

“Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad districts are likely to be the most affected by this severe cyclonic storm. We are expecting damages in the form of uprooting of trees and the collapse of kutcha and pucca buildings. A more detailed list of likely damages will be shared soon. State governments are being updated constantly, as the weather system develops,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD said.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a severe cyclonic storm like Nisarga will pose a fresh challenge for Maharashtra already grappling with the highest number of coronavirus positive patients in the country with the number of cases increasing daily.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Nisarga
Jun 01, 2020 18:29 IST
AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without charging base fare to doctors amid pandemic
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
Nigerian among six held with 3.5kg heroin in Mohali
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
With CM nod to Covid cess on liquor, Punjab to mop up ₹145 cr revenue
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.