Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far

Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The army added that the incident came during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan valley. (Representative Photo/Reuters)

Indian Army suffered multiple casualties in a violent stand-off with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday night. The commanding officer of the unit involved in the scrap is among those killed, the army said.

The encounter happened along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where rival soldiers were caught in stand-off that began with a confrontation between rival patrols near Pangong Tso on the night of May 5-6.

Here is what we know about the incident so far:

• The army added that the incident came during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan valley. It also said that senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting to defuse the situation.



• All the deaths are from thrown stones, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. The army did not comment on this.

• Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane cancelled a scheduled visit to Pathankot on Tuesday.

• The Indian Army is said to have suffered three casualties, including a colonel, said one person familiar with the matter. Both sides suffered fatal casualties on Monday, claimed another person familiar with the matter.

• Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the current operational situation in Eastern Ladakh after the incident yesterday, along with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three service Chiefs. External affairs minister S Jaishankar was also present during the meeting.

• This is the first casualties for India in a clash with the PLA since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

• The Chinese foreign ministry has called on India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble, news agency Reuters reported.

• India and China have been locked in a stand-off in the Ladakh region for weeks.

