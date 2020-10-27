Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits after row over regulating political content

Ankhi Das, Facebook’s head of public policy who was in the eye of storm over alleged bias in blocking of hate content on the social media platform, has quit the company.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years,” Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement.

“When I joined Facebook in 2011, internet growth in the country was woefully low and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed,” Das said announcing her resignation.

“We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that the mission has largely been met. There is an enormous amount I have learnt from incredibly smart and talented people in the company, particularly form people on the policy team. This is a special company and a special group of people, “ she also said.

“Thank you, Mark for creating something beautiful for the world. I hope I have served you and the company well,” she also said.