Sections
Home / India News / Facebook post about Uttarakhand CM’s death fake, case filed

Facebook post about Uttarakhand CM’s death fake, case filed

The matter came to light after the state police headquarters received four screenshots of the fake Facebook posts, claiming that CM Rawat is dead.

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:29 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo @tsrawatbjp)

A case has been registered against those who circulated a fake post about the death of Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, said the state police.

The matter came to light after the state police headquarters received four screenshots of the fake Facebook posts, claiming that CM Rawat is dead.

“On Wednesday morning, we received some screenshots of Facebook posts mentioning the sudden death of CM which was as shocking as it was fake. We took suo moto cognisance of the matter and decided to take strict action immediately,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (DG), law & order, Uttarakhand police.

DG Kumar said the Dehradun police has been asked to register a case in the matter.



“A case is being registered by Dehradun police against all those who posted the fake news. Nobody will be spared, including those who posted it and the conspirators. All will be arrested soon,” said Kumar.

The officer said the state police have already warned people that stern action will be taken against those who are found to be spreading rumours or fake news.

“We had already warned of strict action against such people. However, this has crossed all limits. What was circulated by some people on Facebook was highly condemnable and absolutely fake,” said Kumar.

One of the posts by a user named Narendra Mehra read, “Dukhad samachar mukhyamantri manniya Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat ka dil ka daura padne se akasmik nidhan. Bhagwan punya aatma ko shanti pradan kare (Sad news. Chief minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat passed away due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace).”

Another Facebook user named Kaintura Sarat posted, “Bahut dukhad ghatna. Abhi abhi Uttarakhand mukhyamantri ka nidhan ho gaya hai (Very upsetting news. Uttarakhand chief minister passed away).”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
May 06, 2020 14:59 IST
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 13:58 IST
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 13:50 IST
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
May 06, 2020 14:09 IST

latest news

Kim Jong Un uses a body double, claims report; highlights photos from his appearance
May 06, 2020 14:59 IST
Netflix has a new challenger and it’s only 6 months old
May 06, 2020 14:58 IST
‘Big Bash has tailed off,’ McCullum has suggestion to spur interest in BBL
May 06, 2020 15:00 IST
Liquor price to be hiked in Tamil Nadu by Rs 20 from May 7
May 06, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.