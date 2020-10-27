Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits: Read full statement

Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits: Read full statement

Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits after row over regulating political content. Her resignation came about two-and-a-half-months after she first shot into...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits after row over regulating political content.

Her resignation came about two-and-a-half-months after she first shot into the limelight due to the allegations of opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules in the country.

Here is the full text of her statement:

I have decided to step down from Facebook after long service to its mission of connecting people and building communities to pursue my personal interest in public service.

When I joined Facebook in 2011, internet growth in the country was woefully low and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed.



We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that the mission has largely been met. There is an enormous amount I have learnt from incredibly smart and talented people in the company, particularly form people on the policy team. This is a special company and a special group of people.

Thank you, Mark for creating something beautiful for the world. I hope I have served you and the company well.

I know we will be in touch on Facebook.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study
Oct 27, 2020 19:07 IST
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Oct 27, 2020 19:41 IST
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST

latest news

Rajpur set for quadrangular contest, Opposition eyes to unseat JDU bigwig
Oct 27, 2020 19:51 IST
Shah Rukh Khan says next film will be out in a year
Oct 27, 2020 19:47 IST
Jammu-based activist lodges complaint against Mehbooba over remarks on Tricolour
Oct 27, 2020 19:51 IST
MIT names campus theatre after Swraj Paul, son
Oct 27, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.