Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits: Read full statement
Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits after row over regulating political content. Her resignation came about two-and-a-half-months after she first shot into...
Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits after row over regulating political content.
Her resignation came about two-and-a-half-months after she first shot into the limelight due to the allegations of opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules in the country.
Here is the full text of her statement:
I have decided to step down from Facebook after long service to its mission of connecting people and building communities to pursue my personal interest in public service.
When I joined Facebook in 2011, internet growth in the country was woefully low and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed.
We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that the mission has largely been met. There is an enormous amount I have learnt from incredibly smart and talented people in the company, particularly form people on the policy team. This is a special company and a special group of people.
Thank you, Mark for creating something beautiful for the world. I hope I have served you and the company well.
I know we will be in touch on Facebook.