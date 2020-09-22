Sections
Home / India News / Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.17 crore, gold biscuits seized in north Bengal

Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.17 crore, gold biscuits seized in north Bengal

The operation was jointly conducted by the West Bengal Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:00 IST

By Pramod Giri | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Siliguri

Nine people were arrested and a car, two motorcycles and 11 mobile phones seized. The men were going to Assam with the fake currency notes and the gold. (Image used for representation). (MINT PHOTO.)

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with face value of Rs 1.17 crore and 17 gold biscuits, weighing 1.2 kg, were seized from a group of people in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal on Monday evening.

Nine people were arrested and a car, two motorcycles and 11 mobile phones seized. The arrested men were going to Assam with the FICN and the gold.

Md Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, said, “We are carrying out an investigation to find the source of the consignment. The FICN were in denominations of 500 and 2000.”



Soumyajit Roy, inspector-in-charge of Cooch Behar Kotwali police station said, “The operation was conducted following an intelligent input from the SSB. The FICN and 17 gold biscuits were being smuggled to Assam.”

The car, which was being escorted by the men on two motorcycles, initially managed to give the police the slip at Falakata. Later, the joint team led by Roy intercepted all the vehicles at Dauwaguri near Cooch Behar town.

“The arrested men will be produced in court on Tuesday afternoon. We will appeal for police remand to interrogate them,” Roy said.

