Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Family alleges foul play in Jammu soldier’s death, seeks probe

Family alleges foul play in Jammu soldier’s death, seeks probe

The mother of the deceased soldier asked if it was possible for the deceased to shoot himself twice.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Family members and relatives of Indian Army Rifleman Rakshit Chowdary block the Satwari Chowk during a protest demanding an inquiry into his death. (PTI Photo)

Outraged over the death of a young soldier under mysterious circumstances in Uri sector on Thursday, his family members placed his body at the busy Satwari Chowk in Jammu and disrupted traffic movement for over two hours on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased soldier has been identified as 21-year-old rifleman Rakshit Choudhary, son of Kuldeep Singh of Barota Camp in Ramgarh sector of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

His family was presently putting up in Sanjay Nagar area of Jammu city.

“My son had a passion to join the army. He was a C certificate holder and a pass out from MAM college. How could he kill himself? I talked to him that morning at 8 am and he sounded cheerful. He was a bachelor and had no problem back home,” said mother of the deceased.



Also Read: Sero survey shows Covid-19 antibodies in 27% population of Kashmir’s Pulwama

The family was outraged on Saturday morning when the body arrived in a private vehicle escorted by two soldiers, dressed in civilian clothes, and headed to their homes on leave.

“My son can never take his own life and how can a person fire two gunshots to end one’s life,” she asked.

The family complained that the deceased soldier should have been sent home with full military honours and demanded the status of a martyr for him.

Also Read: Rajouri encounter: Bodies of 3 men exhumed, handed over to families for burial

His mother also demanded a second post-mortem and an independent probe to bring out the truth, alleging a cover-up.

Former sarpanch of Barota village Prem Pal said that the Indian Army was hiding something.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Oct 04, 2020 12:38 IST
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
China wants Bangladesh to align strategies, promote Belt and Road projects
Oct 04, 2020 13:22 IST
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Oct 04, 2020 14:00 IST

latest news

5 Tips for new fathers-to-be as they prepare for parenthood
Oct 04, 2020 14:02 IST
Bigg Boss 14 new promos tease big twist, Sidharth flirts with Jasmin. Watch
Oct 04, 2020 14:01 IST
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Oct 04, 2020 14:00 IST
Indian scientists find method for early diagnosis of ulcer-causing bacteria
Oct 04, 2020 13:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.