Family members of Arnab Goswami meet Assam CM, Sonowal speaks to Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray assured Sonowal that he would do the needful for the security of Goswami.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami alleged life threats after he was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel house. A week later on November 11, Goswami got bail. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Family members of Arnab Goswami, who got bail on November 11 in an abetment to suicide case after being in judicial custody for a week, approached Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal asking him to look into Goswami’s security. Sonowal on Wednesday spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who assured the Assam chief minister of Goswami’s security. Goswami was lodged in the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai. His family members claimed his life was under threat. As he was shifted from Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre to Tiloja jail for allegedly using a mobile phone on Sunday, the 47-year-old journalist also claimed life threats. He said he was being assaulted by police. During his arrest on November 4 from his Lower Parel house, he complained of physical arrest. But an FIR was filed against Goswami and his family members for trying to stop police.

On Wednesday afternoon, following a hearing that extended for hours, the apex court granted him bail in the 2018 case where designer Anvay Naik named him and two others for non-payment of crores, which allegedly led him to end his life. His mother also dies of suicide. Though the case was closed in 2019, it was reopened by an order of Maharashtra home minister.

Uddhav Thackeray has assured Sonowal of Goswami’s security, the Assam CM tweeted before Goswami got bail.

 

“Talked to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji and requested him for adequate security arrangements for renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. I talked to him as Mr. Goswami’s family members approached me and intimated that there is not enough security provided to him,” Sonowal tweeted.

