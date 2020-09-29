Farm bills, black money, MSP: Here’s what PM Modi said at Namami Gange Mission project launch

The Prime Minister said that currently under Namami Gange Mission, projects worth Rs 30,000 crores are either completed or are underway. (Photo)

Inaugurating six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some people are opposing the recently legalised farm reform bills as yet another source of earning black money has been closed for them.

While inaugurating the project, PM Modi said, “Ganga brings prosperity to almost half of the country’s population. Therefore, non-stop flow and clean water in the river is very much needed. If the old steps were repeated then the condition would have stayed the same.”

PM Modi said the government went ahead with new thinking and new approach. “We did not restrict it to just cleaning up Ganga, but made it the country’s largest river conservation project,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that currently under Namami Gange Mission, projects worth Rs 30,000 crores are either completed or are underway.

Here is what PM Modi said in his address:

- Jal Jeevan Mission has given an opportunity to the people of the village. Opportunity - to free our village from water problems.Opportunity - to make our village full of water.

- Major reforms have been made related to the farmers, workers and health of the country. With these reforms, the workers of the country will be empowered, the youth of the country will be empowered, the women of the country will be empowered, the farmers of the country will be empowered. But today the country is seeing how some people are protesting only for protest.

- Today, even when the central government is giving the farmers their rights, these people came down on protest. These people want that the farmers of the country could not sell their produce in the open market. These people are now insulting the farmers by setting fire to the goods and equipment that the farmer worships.

- In this period, the country has seen how the Digital India campaign, Jan Dhan bank accounts have helped people. When our government started this work, these people were opposing them. These people have always opposed this, if the bank account of the poor of the country is opened, they should also do digital transactions.

- For years these people kept saying that they would implement MSP, but did not. Our own government did the work of implementing MSP as per the wish of Swaminathan Commission.

- Today these people are also spreading confusion over MSP. There will also be MSP in the country and the farmer will also have the freedom to sell crops anywhere in the country. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom.

- These people are neither with the farmer nor with the youth nor with the brave soldiers. Our government gave the benefit of One Rank One Pension to the soldiers, then they also opposed it.

- At the initiative of India, when the whole world was celebrating International Yoga Day, these people sitting in India were opposing it. Even when the tallest statue of Sardar Patel was being unveiled, these people were opposing it. Till date, no major leader has gone to the Statue of Unity.