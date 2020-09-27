Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Farm bills get President’s assent amid protests, SAD’s exit

Farm bills get President’s assent amid protests, SAD’s exit

Farmer leaders believe that passage of these bills will affect how the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) used to work exposing farmers to the whims and fancies of private players and corporations belonging to the agricultural sector.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Women and children raise slogans as they join protesting farmers during the 'Rail Roko' protest against the farm bills, at Devi Dasspura village, in Amritsar, Punjab. The President of India gave his assent to the three bills passed by Centre on Sunday making them an act. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

The three farm bills, which were passed in both houses of Parliament during the monsoon session, received the Presidential assent on Sunday evening. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the bills, making them an act, and the government notified them.

The passage of these bills has led to a series of protests by farmers across the country, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and also saw the suspension of eight parliamentarians of the Rajya Sabha when Parliament proceedings were ongoing.

Protests against the three acts - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - began in Punjab and Haryana in early September before the monsoon session had begun.

Also Read: Address farmers’ issues now | HT Editorial



Farmers and farmers’ union leaders are still continuing to stage protests all over the country over the passage of these bills as they fear public procurement will be affected and the system of minimum support prices (MSP) will exist no more. Farmer leaders believe that the passage of these bills will affect how the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) used to work exposing farmers to the whims and fancies of private players and corporations belonging to the agricultural sector.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continually assured farmers that their agricultural produce will continue to be sold under the ambit of MSP and government procurement will not be affected. Opposition parties had earlier requested the President to not give his assent to the three bills.

Parliament also saw huge ruckus in the upper house which then led to the suspension of eight opposition members due to unruly behaviour. Former Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from her post as her party voiced its concerns regarding the passage of the bills.

Farmer agitations against the passage of the bills continue across northern India. Farmers in Punjab held a ‘Rail Roko’ agitation while in Rohtak farmers blocked the Rohtak-Chandigarh National Highway. Protests were also held in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
Sep 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Donald Trump, Joe Biden prepare for first presidential debate. Here’s how
Sep 27, 2020 20:17 IST
Time for some fashion therapy
Sep 27, 2020 20:16 IST
No Ram Leela in Ayodhya this year, virtual Deepotsav to be held
Sep 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Amit Shah launches Destination North East-2020 to promote region’s tourism, culture and business
Sep 27, 2020 20:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.