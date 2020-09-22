Sections
Farm bills row: Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh to observe 24-hour fast

Farm bills row: Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh to observe 24-hour fast

In a letter to vice president Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the House, Harivansh wrote about how members of the House ‘indulged in physical violence in the name of democracy,’ on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh offers tea to suspended MPs at the premises of Parliament House, as they stage a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in upper house, in New Delhi, Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, 2020 (PTI)

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh on Tuesday said he will observe a 24-hour fast as a mark of protest against ‘unruly behaviour’ with him by Members of Parliament from opposition parties on Sunday during the passage of two of the three contentious farm bills.

In a letter to vice president Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Upper House, he said he was ‘unable to sleep’ for two nights due to Sunday’s unprecedented chaos in the House. “In the name of democracy, honourable members of the House indulged in physical violence,” he wrote. 

 

Describing the events that transpired on the day and talking about his humble background, Harivansh wrote he is inspired by Lord Buddha and, as such, will observe a one-day fast hoping that this might inspire ‘self-purification’ among those who ‘mistreated’ him.

Also mentioning that September 23 is the birth anniversary of legendary poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, who was a two-term Rajya Sabha MP, he further said he will observe a 24-hour fast from September 22 to September 23. He, however, added he will participate in the Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day.

Harivansh even met the suspended MPs, who are staging a sit-in protest in Parliament premises, and offered them tea, which they refused.

