Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks

Members of various farmers' unions demonstrate blocking NH 44 Delhi-Amritsar Highway on the Punjab-Haryana border in protest against the new farm reform laws in Shambhu, Patiala District, Punjab. (Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)

The Railway Board chairman on Thursday said that he has been assured about the removal of blockade along train tracks in Punjab. The train services have been suspended for over a month due to the protests over farm laws enacted by the Centre during the Parliament’s monsoon session in September.

“We have been assured blockades along tracks in Punjab will be removed by tomorrow. DG RPF is reviewing safety of the tracks. We will resume all train services once the tracks come back in our control,” the Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

He added that the railway ministry stated two conditions before the state government- there should be no compromise on safety, and blockades should be removed.

As the tussle between the Centre and the Punjab state government over allowing the passage of trains in the state continued, the Indian Railways on Wednesday claimed losses of nearly Rs 1,200 crore in freight revenue with more than 2,225 goods trains suspended and 1,350 passenger trains cancelled and diverted.

Protests along railway tracks in Punjab were underway in 32 places due to which train movement remained suspended, said the railway ministry on Wednesday.

“Agitators have continued dharna at platforms/near railway tracks. Train movement again suspended due to operational and safety considerations as agitators have suddenly stopped some train movements and sporadic blockade continued at various places like especially around Jandiala, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda,” a railway ministry spokesperson had said.