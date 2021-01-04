Sections
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8

Two key demands of farmers —complete roll-back of three farm laws farmers say will hurt their livelihoods and a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for farm produce— were on agenda during Monday’s talks .

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:08 IST

By Zia Haq | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Famers and their supporters have 'langar', arranged by Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, outside the Vigyan Bhavan during their talks with the government over farm reform laws in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )

The government ruled out a repeal of the three agricultural laws during the seventh round of talks on Monday asking the delegation of 41 farm union leaders to point out what they considered objectionable in the legislation, a farm leader said, resulting in a standoff.

The government, represented by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash, told participating farm leaders that the government would review any clause farmers had a problem with.

“The government said it wanted to go clause by clause of the three farm laws. It said laws can’t be repealed. We told them that there is only one way, which is to Repeal the laws and bring a law guaranteeing minimum support prices,” farm leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan told HT from inside the venue over phone.

The government also wanted to first discuss a proposal on minimum support price (MSP), which the farmers rejected before heading into a snack break.



Unlike in the last round, the Union ministers did not share lunch brought by the farmers.

Two key demands of farmers —complete roll-back of three farm laws farmers say will hurt their livelihoods and a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for farm produce— were on agenda during Monday’s talks .

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions, has hardened its stand, saying thousands of farmers will drive into the Capital in their tractors to hold their own Republic Day parade if their demands are not met by Jan 26.

