Farmer dies, 2 others injured as truck hits their tractor-trolley in Haryana’s Bhiwani

A 40-year-old farmer died while two others were injured after a speeding truck hit their tractor-trolley at Bhiwani’s Mundhal village in Haryana in the early hours of Friday, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Tanna Singh of Mansa district. The injured are yet to be identified.

A spokesman of Bhiwani police said the incident took place around 5.30am when the farmers were marching towards Delhi, to protest against three farm laws.

“When they reached near Mundhal, a speeding truck hit their tractor-trolley. One farmer was killed on the spot while two others were injured. The injured have been sent to a hospital,” he added.

Farmers have refused to hand over the victim’s body to the police.