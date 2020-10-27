Sections
Home / India News / Farmer is our annadata, use of technology can make them prosperous, says Uddhav Thackeray

Farmer is our annadata, use of technology can make them prosperous, says Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at the online inauguration of a meeting of agriculture universities in the state, he also advised farmers to focus on growing crops which have a market.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:04 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Akola

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with the affected farmers during a visit to unseasonal rain-hit areas in Akkalkot taluka in Solapur. (PTI)

Farmers can prosper if modern technology is used in agriculture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

“The farmer is our `annadata’ (someone who provides food). If technology is used in agriculture, farmers will become prosperous,” Thackeray said.

“Farmers should now grow crops that sell,” he added.



Punjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University, Akola and Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research have organized the 48th Joint Agriculture Research and Development Committee (Agrisco) Meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said information technology should be used to make agriculture more productive.

State agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said the latest research must reach farmers, and the Maharashtra government is taking steps in this regard.

