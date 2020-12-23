Farmer unions say they are ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal

As the farmers’ protest entered its 28th day protesting farmer unions on Wednesday held a press conference on Wednesday asking the government not to repeat the promise of amendments to the new farm laws (AP)

Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday held a press conference at the Delhi-Singhu border asking the government not to repeat the promise of amendments to the new farm laws that have been already rejected but to come up with a concrete proposal in writing so further rounds of talks can be scheduled.

“We have already told home minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments,” national president of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who was also present at the press conference, said that the government’s new letter is an attempt to defame the farmers’ movement.

“United Farmers Front today has written a letter to the government. It states that the government should not question the letter written by the United Farmers’ Front previously as it was a unanimous decision. Govt’s new letter is a fresh attempt to defame farmers’ association” Yadav stated.

The union was referring to the recent proposal sent by the Centre to the farmers’ unions, in which it offered to hold a fresh round of talks at a date and time of the unions’ choosing. Till now, five rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides. While the Centre has reiterated that the laws won’t be scrapped and has instead proposed amendments, the unions have been adamant on a total repeal since the first day of protests.

Pointing to the Union agriculture minister’s meeting on Monday with a five member delegation, under the banner of the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti (HMKS), who are in favour of the new farm laws, Yadav remarked that it is a concerted attempt at breaking the farmers’ movement.

“The government is constantly holding talks with so-called Farmers’ leaders & organisations, who’re not associated with our movement at all. This is an attempt to break our movement. The Government is dealing with protesting farmers, the way it deals with its opposition.” Yadav stated.

As the farmers’ protest entered its 28th day, Yadav announced that the protesting farmers’ union is ready for talks with the government and are waiting for the Centre to approach the farmers’ with clear intentions and open mind.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.