Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers close toll plaza in Haryana’s Ambala, Karnal

Farmers close toll plaza in Haryana’s Ambala, Karnal

Apart from Ambala, farmers also closed Bastara Toll Plaza in Karnal late last night, as part of their agitation.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:38 IST

By Asian News International, Ambala/Karnal

The farmers, who were mainly from Haryana and Punjab were adamant that until the government fulfills their demands to withdraw the laws, the movement would continue in a similar way. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

Amid the ongoing protest in and at the borders of the national capital against the recently enacted farm laws, farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana’s Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty.

“Vehicles are not paying the toll since midnight. Some farmers had come and forced us to close the toll plaza. We haven’t received any information yet as to how long this will continue but the farmers are saying that it will remain toll-free throughout the day till midnight,” said Ravi Tiwari, in-charge at Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala, on Saturday.

Apart from Ambala, farmers also closed Bastara Toll Plaza in Karnal late last night, as part of their agitation.

The farmers, who were mainly from Haryana and Punjab were adamant that until the government fulfills their demands to withdraw the laws, the movement would continue in a similar way.



This would lead to huge losses for the toll plaza operators. Thousands of vehicles cross the Bastara Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Chandigarh route everyday. Around Rs 200 is charged here.

Scores of farmers across the country, including Haryana, are heading towards Delhi to join the agitation amid the deadlock with the central government over the new farm laws. They also planned to block the Delhi-Jaipur, and Delhi-Agra highways on Saturday.

Besides, the farmers’ unions have threatened to block railway tracks if the laws are not repealed.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

SC slams Centre for not appointing mandatory legal member in CERC
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Kitty has the most cat-like reaction to its hooman saying ‘boo’. Watch
by Sanya Budhiraja
Farmers close toll plaza in Haryana’s Ambala, Karnal
by Asian News International
Goa Zilla Panchayat polls: Over 11 per cent voting recorded till 10 am
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.