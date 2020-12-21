Farmers continue to protest at Burari’s Nirankari Samagam ground, Tikri border

Farmers continue to protest against the new farm laws at Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari and Tikri border demanding the withdrawal of the laws.

“It has been three to four months since we are struggling, first we fought this struggle in Punjab and now we are fighting in Delhi. We will not go until these agricultural laws are withdrawn,” Rampal Singh of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said.

The agitating farmers continue to remain at the border areas here amid the prevailing cold conditions.

Meanwhile, farmers have decided to sit on a relay hunger strike from today. “Everyday eleven farmers will sit on hunger strike for 24 hours,” said Balwant Singh, Secretary, BKU Punjab. “List of names have been prepared for the relay hunger strike,” he added.

Yesterday, farmer unions announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike starting today and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas’. They further said that they had also decided to make the Haryana toll plaza free from December 25 to December 27.

The Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.