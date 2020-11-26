Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief

Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief

The SAD chief went on to target Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh by saying that he played the most bungling role on this issue and should have put pressure by going to the national capital and holding a meeting with the central government.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Badal earlier in a tweet condemned the Haryana government and the Centre for choosing to repress peaceful farmer movement and further said that today is “Punjab’s 26/11”. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

As thousands of farmers continue their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to protest the farm bills recently passed by Parliament, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the protesters don’t want to begin their campaign under any political flag.

Badal added that they stand united on this issue.

The SAD chief went on to target Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh by saying that he played the most bungling role on this issue and should have put pressure by going to the national capital and holding a meeting with the central government.

“A CM’s pressure on the Centre matters a lot. If CM wants, he can resolve a lot of things. Captain Amarinder Singh should have put pressure by going to Delhi & holding a meeting with Centre. Also, I want to appeal farmers of Haryana that they should support Punjab farmer,” the SAD chief said, according to news agency ANI.



Also Read: Farmers on Delhi Chalo march face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Badal earlier in a tweet condemned the Haryana government and the Centre for choosing to repress peaceful farmer movement and further said that today is “Punjab’s 26/11”.

“Today is Punjab’s 26/11. We are witnessing end of right to democratic protest. Akali Dal condemns Haryana govt & Centre for choosing to repress peaceful farmer movement. Battle for Punjab farmers’ rights can’t be throttled by using water cannons against them,” he tweeted.

Also Read| ‘Should have talked to them’: Amarinder Singh’s latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation

The SAD broke ties with its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against these farm laws which were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament in September.

SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Modi cabinet in September and said that she was proud to stand with the farmers as their daughter and sister.

 

Meanwhile, farmers from the states of Haryana and Punjab embarked on a two-day protest march called ‘Dilli Chalo’ with the peaceful marches taking a violent turn as police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers heading to the national capital. Heavy security was seen at the Rohtak Jhajjar border, Delhi-Haryana border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway.

Though the Centre has maintained that the newly brought in farm reforms will eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce in commercial markets, protesters fear the new laws will allow big corporations to enter the agricultural sector and further end the system of minimum support price (MSP).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 17:13 IST
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Nov 26, 2020 17:16 IST
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST

latest news

Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
EU drugs watchdog expects first application for Covid-19 vaccine in days
Nov 26, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.