Farmers from other states won’t be allowed to sell crops in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the state government will only buy the yield of crops of Madhya Pradesh, and if anyone from other states tries to sell their crops in the state, then their trucks will be confiscated and they will be imprisoned.

Addressing the crowd in Sehore, he said, “I have decided that only the produce of the crops harvested in the state will be bought. If someone from outside the state come, even try to sell from the neighbouring states, then his truck would be confiscated and he would be sent to jail.”

The chief minister was addressing a program organised at Nasrullaganj in Sehore to transfer an amount of Rs 100 crore under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana in the banks of the farmers.

Kisan Kalyan Yojana was launched by Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister following the path of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Under the Kisan Kalyan Yojana, the state government will pay farmers a Samman Nidhi of Rs 4,000 like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana that pays Rs 6,000 every year in 3 equal installments.

In the backdrop of the farmers’ protest, the BJP leader also attacked the opposition and claimed that the Congress has always been against the farmers. He blamed Congress for the chaos and violence in the districts of Neemuch and Mandsaur, saying that it was the Congress that distressed and instigated the farmers. He went on adding that he will not let the opposition party create chaos in Madhya Pradesh.

“Congress has always opposed farmers. They’re distressed, they’re looking for some chaos. It was the same Congress that instigated farmers in Neemuch & Mandsaur and fanned violence. We will not let Congress do this at any cost in Madhya Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

Farmers from across the nation are protesting in the national capital against the three new farm laws introduced by the government. The protesting farmers on Wednesday had called for a special Parliament session to repeal the anti-farmers laws that were enacted in September earlier this year.