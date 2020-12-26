Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws

Farmers’ groups on Saturday proposed to hold another round of talks with the Centre over the three farm bills on Tuesday, listing the demands they have outlined for the government ahead of the discussions. Farmers’ rights activist and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers are ready to hold another set of discussions at 11am on Tuesday.

“The first two points in our agenda for talks are modalities to repeal the three farm laws and mechanism and procedure to bring a law for providing a legal guarantee on MSP (Minimum Support Price),” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav’s proposal on behalf of the protesting farmers is similar to what the farmers have earlier demanded as they continue to press the government to withdraw the recently passed laws. Though the agitating farmers have demanded a legal guarantee on minimum support price, the Centre has on several occasions assured the farmers that the MSP system will not be disturbed because of the new laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted that the MSP system will continue to run while disbursing funds to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme at a virtual event on Friday. “The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. If farmers want to sell at MSP, they can go to mandis. If they think they are getting a price from private traders, they have the freedom,” Modi had said during the event. He also highlighted that farmers will continue to get assured prices for their produce under his government.

Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait also said that the modalities to repeal the laws will be one of the primary points of discussion when talks resume. “Modalities for the repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP should be part of agenda for talks with the government,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The government has earlier outlined that it is ready for the long haul over the farm laws and have continued assuring the farmers that the laws are reformatory in nature.

The farmers’ groups also said a tractor march has been scheduled on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30 to protest against the farm laws. Farmer leader Darshan Pal told ANI, “Toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will remain permanently open. On December 30, we will organise a tractor march from Singhu border.”

