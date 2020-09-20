Sections
Home / India News / Farmers in Maharashtra’s Dhule laud farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha

Farmers in Maharashtra’s Dhule laud farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday gave a nod to two crucial farm bills as the upper house of Parliament witnessed a ruckus by the slogan-shouting Opposition leaders.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:27 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere - inter-state or intra-state - beyond agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). (Reuters)

Farmers in Maharashtra’s Dhule district lauded the contentious agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha, saying the Modi government has removed all the compulsions that farmers have had for a long time.

“The bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Modi government has removed all the compulsions that farmers have had for so long. Now we can sell our harvests all over the country,” news agency ANI quoted a farmer as saying.

“The decision that has been taken by the government is in interest of farmers. Earlier we were not getting the expected price of the crops and now I think the Central government is standing with us and supporting the farmers of the country,” said another farmer.

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday gave a nod to two crucial farm bills as the upper house of Parliament witnessed a ruckus by the slogan-shouting Opposition leaders.



The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by voice votes.

As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere - inter-state or intra-state - beyond agricultural produce market committees (APMCs).

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, also tabled by the Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, could not be taken up due to the time limitation.

These bills will now go to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent after which they will become law.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the bills.

Describing it as the “anti-farmer”, agriculturists fear that these bills will end the mandi system.

