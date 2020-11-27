Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border

Delhi police deployed in large numbers to stop farmers coming to Delhi during their Dilli Chalo protest, at Singhu border in New Delhi on November 27. (PTI)

Even as the Singhu border near outer Delhi’s Narela has remained closed for traffic since Thursday evening because of thousands of agitating farmers marching towards Delhi, on Friday morning police also closed the Tikri border that leads from Delhi to Bahadurgarh.

Traffic police alerted commuters that both the carriageways of the Tikri border have been closed and motorists could neither enter Delhi, nor go to Haryana via that route.

The Singhu border that connects Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat was closed around 4.30pm on Thursday as Delhi Police said they had inputs from their Haryana counterparts about farmers nearing the border.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said on Thursday evening that the Singhu border would be open by 7pm, but that did not happen as the threat did not mitigate.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Singhu border, the Tikri border, NH-44, Outer Ring Road, and Mukarba Chowk in view of the blockades and strict checking at the borders.

While other border routes have remained open, police checking at all those points has slowed down traffic heavily since Wednesday evening.