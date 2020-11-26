Farmers protest: Air India offers free rescheduling of flights for affected passengers

Sections
Air India has said passengers affected due to traffic disruption on Thursday amid closure of the borders of the national capital region (NCR) will be allowed to reschedule their flights for free.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

People coming to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faced traffic snarls at several border crossings as the Delhi Police intensified vehicle checking in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers from Punjab against the Centre’s farm laws. (File photo for representation)

People coming to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faced traffic snarls at several border crossings as the Delhi Police intensified vehicle checking in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers from Punjab against the Centre’s farm laws.

“In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver & one free reschedule to passengers who couldn’t report for their flights,” Air India said on Twitter.

“Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport only for 26th Nov ‘20,” it added.

Senior police officials said heavy deployment was made on the Faridabad, Singhu and Gurgaon border crossings with Haryana and vehicle checking was intensified as a precautionary measure in view of the protest march.

Farmers from Punjab were scheduled to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the city as part of their march.

