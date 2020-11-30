Farmers’ protest: Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border

The doctors said that farmers are being made aware of the safety guidelines as the majority of them are not ensuring social distancing and moving without masks. (ANI Photo)

A medical camp has been set up at the Singhu border (on Haryana side of Delhi) to help farmers which are protesting there against the Centre’s farm laws and trying to enter the national capital. The camp has been set up in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic which has already infected over 9.4 million people in the country.

Volunteer doctors at the camp have urged the central government to carry out tests among the protesting farmers as health protocols were not being followed at the site.

The doctors said that farmers are being made aware of the safety guidelines as the majority of them are not ensuring social distancing and moving without masks.

“We should conduct Covid-19 test here. If there is any possibility of a super spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous,” a doctor told news agency ANI adding that protests could prove to be dangerous and may lead to an outbreak of the infection.

Dr Sarika Verma, another doctor present at the site also told ANI that protesters were being provided with medicines, masks and other facilities.

“Yesterday a friend of mine informed me that some medical facilities are required here so I came here along with my colleague today to organise a free medical camp. We are providing them (protesters) with medicines, masks and other medical facilities,” she said.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that the overall situation was peaceful and police officials were in contact with farmers. They pointed out that Tikri and Singhu borders had been closed for any traffic movement.