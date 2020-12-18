Sections
Home / India News / Farmers' protest: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rod) warns of blocking road entry to Dehradun

Farmers’ protest: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rod) warns of blocking road entry to Dehradun

A final decision on the exact date from which road passage will be blocked will be taken in a meeting on December 20 in Roorkee

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Demonstrators near police barricading at the Ghazipur protest site near the Delhi-UP border, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rod), a farmers’ body, has warned of blocking road entry to Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, if the Centre doesn’t roll back the three farm laws.

A final decision on the exact date from which road passage will be blocked will be taken in a meeting on December 20 in Roorkee.

Chaudhary Padam Singh Rod, state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rod), said, “It’s time to intensify the agitation and in our union meeting, we will decide the date and points of protest as well as blocking the entry roads into Dehradun. Both the Central and state BJP-led government has taken an anti-peasant stance and are playing in the hands of the corporates which we will not tolerate any cost.”

While other major farmer unions Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), BKU (Ambawat) and BKU (Tomar) are also opposing the three farm laws, they have not decided to carry out road or rail blockade in any part of the state.



Farmer leader and ex-legislator Ambrish Kumar said that despite braving inclement weather conditions, farmers’ agitation has spread in the country.

Major trade unions of Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) and industrial sector of SIIDCUL have also extended their support to the ongoing agitation of farmers.

BHEL Majdoor Trade Union, Devbhoomi Shramik and Inqalabi Majdoor Trade union have also assured their support to the agitating farmers in the district against the farm laws.

BHEL Majdoor Trade Union representative Brajraj said labour unions have extended support to farmers’ fight.

