Farmers’ protest brought Centre to its knees, tweets Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday that farmers have brought the Centre to its knees and disruption of peaceful protests shows the nervousness and failure of the government.

Mufti, who was arrested on August 5, 2019 after the Centre revoked Article 370 from J&K and was released only a couple of months ago, came out in support of the protesting farmers and tweeted, “Farmers protests have brought GOI to its knees. BJP is scared of peoples power & its why a reign of repression has been unleashed in J&K since illegal abrogation of Article 370. Not allowing any peaceful medium for dissent shows their nervousness & failure on all fronts.”

Since her release, Mufti had called for protests in J&K against various laws and government orders, calling them anti-people. Recently, she was not allowed to travel to south Kashmir’s Pulwama to meet the family of PDP youth president Waheed Parra who was arrested by NIA. Parra is contesting DDC polls from Pulwama.