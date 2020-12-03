Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during farmers' protest march at DND Flyway in Noida, on December 2. (File photo)

Vehicular traffic movement remained affected on Thursday morning and motorists faced traffic jams in several parts of the city, especially in outer and east Delhi areas, because of the closure of several border points connecting Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

In order to alert commuters about the closure of borders and alternate routes, Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to post a list of borders that have been closed and the alternate routes that the motorists can take to travel between Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh.

As per the advisory, the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida link road has been closed for vehicular movement near Gautam Budh Dwar.

“The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers’ protest near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The local police, however, said that one carriageway going towards Noida from Delhi through Chilla border is open since Wednesday afternoon, after the protesting farmers shifted their protest to the Noida to Delhi carriageway.

“Noida to Delhi carriageway is closed. Only one carriageway was opened by farmers yesterday, which is Delhi to Noida,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh.

The traffic police also posted an alert regarding obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Noida-Chilla Border due to overturning of a light goods vehicle near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover. Commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch.

About the other borders, the traffic police alerted that Tikri border, Jharoda border, and Jhatikra border are closed for any traffic movement. The alert says that Badusarai border is open but that too, only for two-wheeler traffic.

“Available open borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders,” the traffic police tweeted.

They said that Singhu border is still closed from both sides while Lampur , Auchandi and other small borders are also closed. They have advised the motorists to take alternate routes and that traffic has been diverted from Mundka Chowk and GTK Road.

“Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.