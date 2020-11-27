Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers protest: DMRC shuts 6 metro stations on Green line

Farmers protest: DMRC shuts 6 metro stations on Green line

“Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” the DMRC tweeted.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police officers gather behind barbed wires to stop farmers opposing the newly passed farm bills from entering the national capital Delhi, at Singhu border, India, November 27, 2020. (REUTERS)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed the entry and exit gates of six metro stations – Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line as the farmers-led protests intensified.

“Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” the DMRC tweeted.

Anticipating stir, the metro officials had announced restricted services for commuters between Delhi and adjoining areas like Noida.

“As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections,” DMRC had said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are headed to the national capital on Friday with their echoes for rollback of three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September growing stronger. Thursday witnessed high-voltage face-offs between police personnel and the protesting farmers, who forced their way and entered Delhi’s adjoining areas like Panipat, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Jind.

Farmers have assembled near the borders in tractor-trolleys laden with rations and essentials for their proposed Delhi march.Authorities in Haryana have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of the protesters.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:56 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:59 IST
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

A feminine text cannot fail to be volcanic, and so it is with this one
Nov 27, 2020 12:01 IST
Stockholm’s ‘corona cabbies’ drive to collect Covid-19 swabs
Nov 27, 2020 12:00 IST
‘It’s unfair on him’: Manjrekar feels India batsman was hard done by
Nov 27, 2020 11:57 IST
Farmers’ protest: Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border to remain closed, says DMRC
Nov 27, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.